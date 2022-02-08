Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 27,200 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $26,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Atkore in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.37. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

