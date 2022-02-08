Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $26,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 106.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $265.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

