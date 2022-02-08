Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 88,794 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day moving average is $319.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $263.23 and a one year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

