renBTC (RENBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $693.85 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $43,288.03 or 0.99702668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00106511 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,029 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

