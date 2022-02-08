renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $418,311.30 and approximately $9,400.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.34 or 0.07085129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,979.31 or 1.00157921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006338 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

