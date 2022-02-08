Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 663.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

