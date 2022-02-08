Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

