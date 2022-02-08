Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $286.76 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Request has a total market cap of $286.76 million and $59.93 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00105491 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

