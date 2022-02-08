Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitchells & Butlers plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitchells & Butlers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Europe upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 305 ($4.12) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Shares of MBPFF opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

