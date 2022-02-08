Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

