Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FLGT stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.