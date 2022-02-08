Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $879.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.