Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE:RFP opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

