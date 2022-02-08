Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

TSE:QSR opened at C$70.86 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$22.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.35.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

