Reviewing Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics -5.04% 10.83% 9.55%

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 14.39 -$12.60 million ($0.18) -136.33

Rand Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rand Worldwide and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.06%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Rand Worldwide on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries. The ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge division develops professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software applications. The Rand Simulation division helps organizations bring their product vision to reality by providing engineering simulation products and consulting services to companies with complex design projects. The Rand 3D division focuses on offering professional, training solutions for Dassault Systems and software users. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Owing Mills, MD.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

