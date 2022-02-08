Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

RXEEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €19.50 ($22.41) to €22.00 ($25.29) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($28.74) to €27.00 ($31.03) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$22.59 on Thursday. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Rexel has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $24.35.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

