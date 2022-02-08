RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

