RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

RLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

