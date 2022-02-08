Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Lowered by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,841 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7,311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 533,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 526,453 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 891,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. 36,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,313,449. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.