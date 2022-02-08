Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,987 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 287,634 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 832,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

