Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 21,700 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last three months.

CANO opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

