Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,000 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 532.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Calavo Growers by 51.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Calavo Growers by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Calavo Growers by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.92 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

