Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.64. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,298 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $521.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.25.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

