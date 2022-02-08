Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.500-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

ROK traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $279.59. 26,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day moving average of $320.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,508. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

