Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,527 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Root were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

ROOT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,140. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $465.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

