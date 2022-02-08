Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

TSE:NG opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -52.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.02. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.62 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$181,998.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 13,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.89, for a total value of C$145,327.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,778,231.05. Insiders have sold 219,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,370 over the last ninety days.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.