Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $61.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 195,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after buying an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 25,383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

