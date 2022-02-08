Royal Mail’s (RMG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 429 ($5.80) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.45) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 676.73 ($9.15).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 441.60 ($5.97) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 403.89 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

