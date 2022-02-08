Ruler Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.48 or 0.07078364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.60 or 1.00281430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

