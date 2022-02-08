Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

