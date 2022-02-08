Sakura Bloom Market Cap Reaches $320,715.04 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $320,715.04 and $45.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 262.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

