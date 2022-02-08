salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,416.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,821 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

