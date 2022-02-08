salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.74.
Shares of CRM opened at $216.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.60.
In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,821 shares of company stock worth $35,247,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
