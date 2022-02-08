salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.74.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,821 shares of company stock worth $35,247,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

