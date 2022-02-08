Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of SAL opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.32 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

