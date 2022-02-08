Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.66. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 2,346 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
