Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.66. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 2,346 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

