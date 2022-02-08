Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,253 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

