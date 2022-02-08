Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,192. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.