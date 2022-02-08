Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price raised by Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.03.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

