Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. Stephens lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.03.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

