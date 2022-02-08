Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 62,164 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 725.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

SQM stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

