Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $314.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -148.20, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.33. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.