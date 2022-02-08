Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.98 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,334,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,515,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,824,000 after buying an additional 444,585 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

