Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,266 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dana were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

