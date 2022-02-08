Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,307 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,296,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 14.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FOXF opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.79.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

