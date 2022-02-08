Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Insider Purchases £28,450 in Stock

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider Julia Goh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 569 ($7.69) per share, with a total value of £28,450 ($38,471.94).

LON SDP traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 574 ($7.76). 63,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,011. The firm has a market cap of £942.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 583.44. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 554.03 ($7.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 686.32 ($9.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

