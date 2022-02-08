Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73.

