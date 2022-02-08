Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 1.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $75,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

SEA stock opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

