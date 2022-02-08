Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.00 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

HUM stock opened at $430.35 on Monday. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.24 and a 200 day moving average of $424.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.