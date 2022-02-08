Seedify.fund Reaches Market Cap of $186.45 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.60 or 0.00017548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $186.45 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.48 or 0.07078364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.60 or 1.00281430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,533,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

