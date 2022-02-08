SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 54.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLQT. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

NYSE SLQT opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 232.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 196.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

