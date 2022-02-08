SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 54.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLQT. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.
NYSE SLQT opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 232.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 196.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
